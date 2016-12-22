× NOPD investigates body found on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East.

Officers were called to the 17000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after reports of a body on the side of the road.

Investigators found the body of an unidentified Asian male lying on the side of the highway. He had a gunshot would and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.