NOPD investigates body found on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East.
Officers were called to the 17000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after reports of a body on the side of the road.
Investigators found the body of an unidentified Asian male lying on the side of the highway. He had a gunshot would and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
29.951066 -90.071532