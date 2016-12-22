× NOPD detective suspended after arrest for DWI, hit-and-run in NOPD unit

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A Second District NOPD detective has been placed on emergency suspension following his arrest late Wednesday for reportedly crashing an unmarked NOPD unit while on duty and under the influence of alcohol, then fleeing the scene.

A spokesman for the New Orleans Police Department confirmed that John Waterman is the detective who has been placed on emergency suspension.

Waterman is accused of crashing his unmarked NOPD take-home unit about 5 p.m. Wednesday near Earhart Boulevard and Cambronne Street in Hollygrove.

The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

He’s facing DWI and hit-and-run charges.