Naughty or nice? Part 4: Meghan Kluth helps Santa with his lists

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) -Santa is super busy this week, so he asked someone who likes to interview people to help him get through his naughty and nice lists. Meghan Kluth stepped up to the challenge to help ol' Saint Nick by going to Little Learners day care in Federal City, to find out which kids were on the naughty or nice list.

Four-year-old Amali Jarvis has been a really good girl this year. She is asking Santa for cars (girl after my own heart) and always helps her teachers out.

But sometimes Amali tattles on the other kids, with good intentions of course! She did rat out her classmate Liam to Meghan, but she told Meghan that she thinks Liam can turn it around in time for Christmas and make it on the nice list.