Move over Elf on a Shelf. Here comes Mensch on a bench!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Eleven years ago, children of all ages were introduced to a whimsical elf from the North Pole who watched over them (or as many were led to believe, spied on them ) for Santa.

The elf would "magically" appear in different parts of the house or classroom so you never knew where he was. Translation: You really had to be on your best behavior at all times.

But children who celebrate Hanukkah didn't have a suitable alternative until now: Enter Mensch on a Bench!

Mensch on a Bench is a 12-inch plush doll named Moshe and a hardcover book created by a Jewish father who wanted to teach his sons about the Jewish holiday while adding new traditions to the family. The set also includes a plush menorah, dreidel, and, of course, a removable bench .

Moshe watches over the family menorah and can be moved each night of Hanukkah.

The Mensch on a Bench items are available at several major retailers including Target and Bed Bath & Beyond. There are also other characters in the Mensch family - Bubbe, the Jewish grandmother, and Hannah the Hanukkah Hero!