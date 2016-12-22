Is this New Orleans teen the next Gucci? You must watch TV’s Project Runway: Junior!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - He's top stitching his way to the top.

He's a Louisiana 16-year-old with a sewing machine. And as WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says, this guy's designing dream is already coming true.

His name is Tieler James. According to the labels in the clothes he makes, he's TJ.

He's so good at sewing, he's now one of twelve contestants on the Lifetime TV show, Project Runway Junior.

Tieler is a junior in high school at NOCCA, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. But he's already got his own brand and already a TV star.

Tune in Thursday nights at 9 pm central on Lifetime to see how Tieler does on Project Runway Junior.