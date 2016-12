Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Andy, from The Sazerac Bar in The Roosevelt, shows us how to make a holiday drink.

Santa's Candy Cane

2 oz Heavy Cream

2 oz Rumplemintz

1 oz Creme de Cocoa White

Raspberry syrup

Mini candy cane

Combine all liquids and shake with ice. Decorate martini glass with Raspberry syrup. Pour mixture into the martini glass and garnish with a mini candy cane.