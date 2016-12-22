Hard to imagine this theft could have been any easier for the suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- New Orleans police want you to be sure you lock your car, especially with all the gifts people are buying this time of year. But they also want you to make sure you close all the doors, trunks, and hatches first.

Check out what happened during one car burglary last week. It's the latest Wheel of Justice report.

According to police, the burglary happened on December 15 in the 700 block of Touro Street in the Faubourg Marigny at about 4:30 in the afternoon.

Surveillance video shows a man walking past a sport utility vehicle with its back hatch open. He's seen taking a couple items from the suv and leaving the area.

Police don't know his name but would like to arrest him.

The latest Wheel of Justice report also included an update to a previous Wheel of Justice case. Perhaps you remember the man who was accused of stealing cases of beer from Circle K stores in the Uptown area. Police have now identified a suspect as Joseph Berry. Click on the video button above for more on that case as well.

If you can help solve either Wheel of Justice case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.