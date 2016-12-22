Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Espresso Rubbed Braveheart Strip Loin with Horseradish Crème Fraiche

Serves 40 – 4 oz portions

Ingredients:

1 – 12 lb cleaned Braveheart Strip Loin (fat lip removed)

1c espresso rub (recipe follows)

2 c shaved reggiano parmesan

2c micro greens

1pt horseradish crème fraiche (recipe follows)

2 tbl olive oil

Instructions:

Rub olive oil on outside of the strip loin. Now coat the strip loin with espresso rub. Place in hotel pan and refrigerate overnight. This will allow the rub’s flavor to set into the strip loin. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Transfer strip loin to roasting pan. Cook for ½ hour then reduce heat to 365 degrees cover pan and continue to cook for 1-2 hours until internal temperature reaches 150 degrees. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 25 minutes before carving. On a plate put a 2 oz portion of horseradish crème fraiche. Slice the strip loin and place a 4 oz portion on top of the horseradish crème fraiche. Top with shaved parmesan and finish with micro greens then serve.

*****

Espresso Rub

Yield 3 cups

Ingredients:

1 c espresso coffee grinds

¼ c coco powder

3 tbl garlic powder

3 tbl onion powder

2 tbl dry oregano leaves

1 tbl dry rosemary leaves

1 tbl sea salt

2 tbl gr black pepper

Instructions:

Combine all of the above ingredients and store in an air tight container.

*****

Horseradish Crème Fraiche

Yield 1 cup

Ingredients:

1c heavy cream

2 tbl buttermilk

1 tbl horseradish (grated)

Instructions:

In a bowl combine all of the above ingredients. Cover this bowl with cheese cloth. Place in a warm (70 degrees) draft free area of the kitchen. Allow to sit for 14-16 hours. Stir then refrigerate until needed. Mixture will last 4-5 days under refrigeration.

*****

