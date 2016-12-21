× Want to help the Slidell family who lost their home and pets in a house fire? Here’s how

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – An online fundraising page has been set up for the family who lost their home and their family pets to a house fire Sunday night – just one week before Christmas.

According St. Tammany Fire District #1, firefighters responded Sunday night to a house fire at 203 Woodcrest Drive in Slidell.

The garage and dining room of the 1,200-square-foot home were fully involved when firefighters arrived.

A juvenile who reported the fire woke up to smoke detectors beeping. Another juvenile in the house sustained minor burns to his hands and feet. He was treated at Slidell Memorial Hospital.

A family dog and cat died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but if you’d like to help, click here.

Here’s video of the fire, courtesy of St. Tammany Fire District No. 1.

