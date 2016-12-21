Viagra for your Christmas tree? Will popping a little blue pill make it greener?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Just let this guy know if you see "the tree". That's the Christmas tree that speaks to your heart and soul.

It's a competition among trees to get you to take one of them home with you.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has the play-by-play.

At Perino's, they've got trees and advice for you.

Like the answer to the question, will a Viagra be good for your tree?

Well, an aspirin and Sprite poured into the container makes the tree last longer. As for a Viagra, a salesman at Perino's by by the name of Nick says, he's not sure.

And furthermore, Nick knows he may not want to waste a Viagra on a Christmas tree.