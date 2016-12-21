Uncorked with Brady’s Wine Warehouse: The art of gift-giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - When it comes to alcohol and gift-giving, there are two questions you should ask yourself.

Richard Ellis, general manager of Brady's Wine Warehouse on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, has all the answers you need for giving wine or liquor as a gift this holiday season.

Ellis says the two questions you have to ask when choosing a wine or liquor gift are: Would you rather them feel more gratitude when they see it? Or would you rather them feel more gratitude when they open it and drink it?

"The nuance of that is really about the label recognition," Ellis explains. "If you want them to recognize the label, you are limiting yourself to a couple of very well-distributed, recognized-by-the-general-masses product. They're great products, things like Groth or Cakebread."

But, Ellis says, if the name on the label is less important, "and you care about the quality of the juice alone," then you have many more options.

"The world is basically your oyster," Ellis says. "You can look at things like a 2007 Chianti for $30 or you can go to obscure regions of France or Macedonia. There are so many things out there you can do."

If you have any questions about gift-giving, or any questions about alcohol or wine, stop by Brady's Wine Warehouse or visit their Facebook page.