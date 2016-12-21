St. Tammany firefighters free teen from submerged vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL (WGNO) - Firefighters in St. Tammany Parish pulled a teen from a submerged vehicle yesterday afternoon.

A car carrying four people veered off Chef Menteur Highway around 3 p.m. yesterday and crashed into the waters of Salt Bayou, according to St. Tammany Fire Department spokesman Robby Marquette.

Firefighters from St. Tammany Fire District 1 were on the scene working to rescue the driver, who was stuck inside the submerged vehicle, within four minutes, Marquette said.

Captain Troy Lombard and Operator Ryan Gonzalez were able to free the unidentified 16-year-old driver from the submerged vehicle.

Firefighters at the scene performed CPR on the driver, who was then transported to an area hospital. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

The driver and three passengers were all taken to area hospitals.

UPDATE: The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of the passengers of the car passed away this morning.