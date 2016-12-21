× Pelicans fall to Thunder, fall to 10-21 on the season

The Pelicans came home on the second night of a back to back. And, could not step up to the competition.

Russell Westbrook scored 42 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds as Oklahoma City beat New Orleans 121-110 Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans have yet to win a game over one of 7 teams in the Western Conference with a winning record.

Their final chance of 2016 comes next Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds.

The Thunder sealed the win with an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter.

OKC outrebounded New Orleans 49-34.

The Pelicans, 6-10 at home, host Miami Friday night.