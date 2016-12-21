Pelicans fall to Thunder, fall to 10-21 on the season

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - NOVEMBER 18 : Alvin Gentry coach of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts as he watches game action against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on November 18, 2015 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
The Pelicans came home on the second night of a back to back. And, could not step up to the competition.
Russell Westbrook scored 42 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds as Oklahoma City beat New Orleans 121-110 Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans have yet to win a game over one of 7 teams in the Western Conference with a winning record.
Their final chance of 2016 comes next Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.
Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds.
The Thunder sealed the win with an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter.
OKC outrebounded New Orleans 49-34.
The Pelicans, 6-10 at home, host Miami Friday night.