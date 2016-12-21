× Need some help wrapping Christmas presents?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Do you like staying up until 3 a.m. wrapping dozens of presents on Christmas Eve?

Do you enjoy running out of tape while surrounded by enough wrapping paper to wrap your living room furniture?

Do you consider yourself a “good” gift wrapper?

If you answered “no” to any of the above questions, then “It’s a Wrap” is the perfect solution to your holiday gift wrapping blues!

Avoid the fuss of wrapping gifts this holiday season and bring it all to the Louisiana SPCA elves at Clearview Mall.

Simply drop off your gifts and the Louisiana SPCA’s elves will do all the work for you – for free!

All they ask in return is a donation of any amount to the Louisiana SPCA Special Needs Fund.

The funds raised will be used to provide lifesaving treatment to heartworm positive dogs at the Louisiana SPCA.

Don’t miss it!

December 21-23 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

December 24th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Clearview Mall

4436 Veterans Blvd.