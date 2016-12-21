Naughty or nice? Part 3: Meghan Kluth helps Santa with his lists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE; La (WGNO) -Santa is super busy this week, so he asked someone who likes to interview people to help him get through his naughty and nice lists. Meghan Kluth stepped up to the challenge to help ol' Saint Nick by going to Little Learners day care in Federal City, to find out which kids were on the naughty or nice list.

Four-year-old Liam Branham was a really good boy this year. He's really good at brushing his teeth, folding towels, carrying the groceries, but unfortunately not at telling the whole truth.

When Meghan asked Liam if he had been bad, he responded "No, not even a little bit!"

Unknown to Liam, his parents had clued Meghan in on the fact that Liam sometimes wakes his big brother Colin up at night. But Liam has a different story for Santa!

Meghan said "has your brother done anything bad?"

To which Liam responded "Yes! sometimes he gets mad when he wakes up when I wake him up."

Meghan and Liam agreed on the fact that Colin was a really good big brother, and that Liam is on the nice list.