Martine’s Lounge Drink of the Day: Pie Eyed Pig

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) - Our friends over at Martine's Lounge are showing us some great drink recipes that are perfect for holiday parties - or any time of year.

The Drink of the Day is the Pie Eyed Pig.

The ingredients of the Pie Eyed Pig are sweet vermouth, bacon maple simple syrup, Jack Daniel`s whiskey, cherry walnut bitters, Luxardo cherry for garnish, and everybody`s favorite drink accessory - bacon:

-Pour one shot of Jack Daniel's

-Add four shakes of cherry walnut bitters

-Add a half-shot of bacon maple syrump

-Add a half-shot of sweet vermouth

-Shake ingredients together

-Top with ice and garnish with a Luxardo cherry and a piece of bacon.

You can find this drink and more at Martine's Lounge, located at 2347 Metairie Road.