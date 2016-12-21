Martine’s Lounge Drink of the Day: Pie Eyed Pig

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) - Our friends over at Martine's Lounge are showing us some great drink recipes that are perfect for holiday parties - or any time of year.
The Drink of the Day is the Pie Eyed Pig.
The ingredients of the Pie Eyed Pig are sweet vermouth, bacon maple simple syrup, Jack Daniel`s whiskey, cherry walnut bitters, Luxardo cherry for garnish, and everybody`s favorite drink accessory - bacon:
-Pour one shot of Jack Daniel's
-Add four shakes of cherry walnut bitters
-Add a half-shot of bacon maple syrump
-Add a half-shot of sweet vermouth
-Shake ingredients together
-Top with ice and garnish with a Luxardo cherry and a piece of bacon.
You can find this drink and more at Martine's Lounge, located at 2347 Metairie Road.