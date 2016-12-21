× Man booked for carjacking, kidnapping at Kenner Walmart

KENNER, La. (WGNO) – A Kenner man was arrested today in connection with a kidnapping and carjacking that happened Dec. 15 in the Walmart parking lot in Kenner.

According to Kenner Police, Clyde Reed, 35, is accused of trying to steal a TV from Walmart by placing the television in a shopping cart and trying to wheel it out without paying.

When confronted by Walmart employees, Reed abandoned the stolen television and ran into the parking lot. He then jumped into a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked with the engine running.

Reed took off in the truck without knowing that the truck’s owner, a 28-year-old man, was resting in the back seat.

The owner of the truck tried to get control of his truck, and an altercation ensued. Reed is accused of hitting the victim and then crashing the truck into an SUV in the parking lot.

Reed jumped out of the truck and fled on foot.

The driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle. He suffered lacerations to the head.

Reed was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Kenner Police on a warrant for carjacking, simple kidnapping, negligent injuring, simple battery, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit-and-run driving and theft of goods.

No bond was set as of mid-day Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed the carjacking and crash is asked to call Kenner Police Detective Aaron Savoie at 504-712-2301.

You can also download the Kenner Police Department’s Mobile App. It’s a free download for Apple or Android available through your device app store by searching for the Kenner Police Department.