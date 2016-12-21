× Man accused of kidnapping his infant, threatening to kill him arrested in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) – Cameron Davis, the man wanted for kidnapping his 3-week-old son and threatening the baby’s mother with a gun, has been arrested in Harvey, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Davis, 24, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Wednesday morning (Dec. 21) at a house in the 600 block of Bellemeade in Harvey. He was booked on charges of domestic abuse, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, simple criminal damage to property, extortion, and felony carrying of a weapon.

JPSO said 3-week-old Kingston Davis was at home with his mother Dec. 16 when Davis, his father, arrived at the house to visit. During the visit, Davis and the baby’s mother got into a fight, and Davis left with the baby for a short time.

Kingston’s mother said Cameron Davis returned to the home armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. He pointed the gun at the baby’s mother and threatened her before fleeing the house again with the baby.

Davis later contacted Kingston’s mother and said he would return the child, only if she would drop the pending domestic violence charges against him. Davis also told the mother that if she sent the police for him, he would use the child for a shield, admitting that he would kill the child before being taken into custody.

Kingston was returned safely through family members two days later.