Last Call: 5 things you may have missed on Dec. 21

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s getting late, and it’s almost time to close up for the evening. Here are some stories you might have missed today.

$8.5 billion natural gas plant and terminal planned for Plaquemines Parish

A new natural gas liquefaction plant and export terminal is expected to bring more than 975 jobs to Plaquemines Parish.

More than $70 million in refunds coming to Entergy Louisiana customers

A lot of Entergy customers across Louisiana will see some money credited to their account next month.

Cougar spotted in Louisiana for first time since 2011 The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has confirmed a photo of a cougar sighting in northeast Louisiana on Nov. 23.

Man booked for carjacking, kidnapping at Kenner Walmart A Kenner man was arrested today in connection with a kidnapping and carjacking that happened Dec. 15 in the Walmart parking lot in Kenner.

Oak Street barber Bud Adams has been cutting hair for 70 years

A 93-year-old veteran of both the Army and the Navy has been cutting hair on Oak Street for the past 70 years, and he’s still going strong.