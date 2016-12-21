× Kanye West cancels plans for European tour

(CNN) – Kanye West’s fans won’t get to see him perform in Europe anytime soon.

The rapper has canceled the European leg of his Saint Pablo tour, CNN has confirmed.

The tour was set to include stops in Paris, the UK and Germany, although no dates had been set and no tickets had gone on sale.

The cancellation, first reported by TMZ, comes just one month after West scrapped the remainder of his tour dates for 2016.

The day after West announced he would not be continuing his tour, he was hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center for what a source close to him described as exhaustion. West remained in the hospital under observation for nine days.

West’s increasingly bizarre behavior has become troublesome to his fans. The rapper showed up late for shows, cut concerts off early and went on several lengthy rants during his performances. Topics of those rants included his support for President-elect Donald Trump, the media and his anger at his mentor Jay Z and his wife Beyonce.

Two weeks after West was released from the hospital he flew to New York to meet with Trump and discuss his concerns about violence in his hometown of Chicago. Trump told reporters after the meeting that West was a “good man” and that they had been “friends for a long time.”

West’s reps were not immediately available for comment.