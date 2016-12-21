Holiday Drink of the Day: The Good Old Fashioned Holiday Cocktail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Patrick, from Restaurant R'Evolution in The Royal Sonesta, shows us how to make a holiday drink.
The Good Old Fashioned Holiday Cocktail
1/4 oz Spiced Maple Syrup (recipe below)
2 oz Bourbon
A few dashes El Guapo Bitters
Cinnamon Stick
Combine syrup, bourbon, and bitters, add ice and stir. Garnish with a burnt end cinnamon stick.
Spiced Maple Syrup
2 parts Maple Syrup
1/2 part Calvados Apple Brandy
Star Anise
Cinnamon
Allspice
Clove
Red Chili Flakes
Bring to a boil and then simmer 30 minutes.