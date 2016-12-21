Holiday Drink of the Day: The Good Old Fashioned Holiday Cocktail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Patrick, from Restaurant R'Evolution in The Royal Sonesta, shows us how to make a holiday drink.

The Good Old Fashioned Holiday Cocktail

1/4 oz Spiced Maple Syrup (recipe below)

2 oz Bourbon

A few dashes El Guapo Bitters

Cinnamon Stick

Combine syrup, bourbon, and bitters, add ice and stir. Garnish with a burnt end cinnamon stick.

Spiced Maple Syrup

2 parts Maple Syrup

1/2 part Calvados Apple Brandy

Star Anise

Cinnamon

Allspice

Clove

Red Chili Flakes

Bring to a boil and then simmer 30 minutes.