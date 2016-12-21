× Five kidnapped and robbed in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Five people were kidnapped and robbed last night in New Orleans East.

The multi-stage incident began to unfold just after 9 p.m. on December 20, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

A man and two women were in a vehicle in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway when an armed man entered their car and demanded money.

The armed man then forced the driver to drive to a nearby home, where another man and woman answered the door to find the driver held at gunpoint.

The armed man forced his way inside, and with the driver still held at gunpoint, robbed the fourth and fifth victims at their home.

He then forced the driver back behind the wheel of the car, where the two other victims had been waiting.

After driving away from the home of the fourth and fifth victims, the armed man forced the driver to stop the car and fled, according to the NOPD.

No injuries were reported.