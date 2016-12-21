× DWI checkpoint set for Wednesday night on West Bank

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) – Deputies in Jefferson Parish will conduct a sobriety/seatbelt check Wednesday (Dec. 21) at an undisclosed location on the West Bank.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the checkpoint will take place between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

“The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all motorists to buckle up and not to drink and drive,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release announcing the checkpoint. “Make the smart choice; choose a designated driver.”

Motorists who are stopped and found to be under the influence will be arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.