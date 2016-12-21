× Brees on Pro Bowl snub: need more wins

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is having one of the best seasons of his career. But, his play has not warranted a Pro Bowl selection.

The Saints were shutout in Pro Bowl voting, including Brees who leads the NFL in several categories. Brees said the Saints, 6-8, haven’t won enough games. And, he says he takes as much responsibility as anyone for that.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brees leads the NFL with 34 passing touchdowns. a 71.1 percent completion percentage, and 4,559 passing yards.

The Saints, still mathematically alive for a playoff berth, host Tampa Bay Saturday, Christmas Eve.

Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is 3:25 pm.