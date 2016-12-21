Brees on Pro Bowl snub: need more wins

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints makes a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Saints defeated the Cardinals 48-41. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is having one of the best seasons of his career. But, his play has not warranted a Pro Bowl selection.

The Saints were shutout in Pro Bowl voting, including Brees who leads the NFL in several categories. Brees said the Saints, 6-8, haven’t won enough games. And, he says he takes as much responsibility as anyone for that.

Brees leads the NFL with 34 passing touchdowns. a 71.1 percent completion percentage, and 4,559 passing yards.

The Saints, still mathematically alive for a playoff berth, host Tampa Bay Saturday, Christmas Eve.

Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is 3:25 pm.