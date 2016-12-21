Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic releases brackets
WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) – The Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic released its brackets for its seventh annual tournament.
The event, presented by the Sports Medicine Center at Thibodaux Regional, is January 4 thru the seventh at the Alario Center in Westwego. Boys play starts Wednesday January, 4. Girls play tips off Thursday, January 5.
The event consists of three brackets: boys, girls platinum, and girls gold. Here are the brackets:
29.906039 -90.142296