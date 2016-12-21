× Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic releases brackets

WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) – The Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic released its brackets for its seventh annual tournament.

The event, presented by the Sports Medicine Center at Thibodaux Regional, is January 4 thru the seventh at the Alario Center in Westwego. Boys play starts Wednesday January, 4. Girls play tips off Thursday, January 5.

The event consists of three brackets: boys, girls platinum, and girls gold. Here are the brackets: