16-year-old rescued from submerged vehicle passes away

ST. TAMMANY (WGNO) – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed this morning that the 16-year-old rescued from a submerged vehicle yesterday afternoon has died.

A car carrying four students from Northshore High School veered off Chef Menteur Highway around 3 p.m. yesterday and crashed into the waters of Salt Bayou.

Firefighters from St. Tammany Fire District 1 were on the scene working to rescue the teen, who was stuck inside the submerged vehicle, within four minutes, according to St. Tammany Fire Department spokesman Robby Marquette.

Captain Troy Lombard and Operator Ryan Gonzalez were able to free him from the submerged vehicle.

In a Facebook post on the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office page, Northshore High School principal Frank Jabba identified the victim as Tyler Levy and expressed his condolences for the Levy family.

“There was a horrible traffic accident yesterday evening involving 4 Northshore High students,” Jabba wrote. “One of our students Tyler Levy was air lifted to Oschner last night. Unfortunately, Tyler lost his fight this morning. Please keep the Levy family in your prayers. As a parent this is our worst fear. I will keep everyone posted on arrangements as I find those out. Please just pray for this wonderful family.”

