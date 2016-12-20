× Shocker: New Orleans ranked one of the most hungover cities in America

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – As we all get ready to say goodbye to a helluva year (good riddance, 2016!), New Orleanians can take comfort in knowing that we’re among the 10 most hungover cities in the country.

According to a new report from Trulia, New Orleans is the eighth most hungover city in the country. No. 8? Our theory at WGNO is that New Orleans would rank higher on the list if we weren’t so good at grabbing that first Bloody Mary when the sun comes up and our head is pounding.

No. 1 on the list is San Francisco, followed by San Diego and Austin. El Paso and San Antonio came in right behind New Orleans at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Trulia calculated its Hangover Index by ranking 150 large American cities based on the following criteria: the number of drinking establishments, firecracker stores, party supply stores and party equipment rental stores per household.

Then, the real estate website looked at the share of young adults, aged 18-34, and the share of adults who say they’ve had at least one binge drinking incident within a month of the survey.

To calculate the index, each city was then ranked on each of these categories. The city with the most party suppliers, young people and binge drinkers scored higher as a place to party.

By the Numbers: Here are some other fun facts from Trulia’s studies on hangovers:

-360 million: The number of glasses of sparkling wine consumed during the holiday season.

-1 million: The number of people who gather in Times Square to watch the ball drop.

-2,668: The number of crystals used on the New Year’s Eve ball for Times Square.