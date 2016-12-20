Sheriff Gusman helps spread holiday cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)-- Christmas may still be 5 days away, but don't tell that to Orleans parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman and his merry band of deputies.

The Sheriff made his rounds Tuesday, visiting senior centers across the city to spread a little holiday cheer.

WGNO reporter Meghan Kluth caught up with the Sheriff who was certainly in the holiday spirit.

He rolled with an entourage of choir members from the St. Stephen's Missionary Baptist Church Choir, and Santa Claus

"This is important because you know a lot of people really don't get the chance to get out in to the hustle and bustle and this is a chance for us to bring it to them" said Sheriff Gusman. In addition to spreading holiday cheer annually through visiting seniors, Gusman also holds a Thanksgiving day feast for those who don't have families or a home to go to.