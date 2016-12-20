Kiss and tell! Only in New Orleans under the world’s biggest mistletoe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - It's big. It's green. There are balls.

It's huge. It's the size of a raft. A life raft.

Just the few of the reactions WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood hears coming from the heart of New Orleans French Quarter.

The reactions are descriptions of what's hanging from the second floor balcony of Tableau, a French Creole restaurant.

It's a first for the restaurant.

It's mistletoe. Make believe mistletoe made by a New Orleans artist.

And it may just go down in the record books as the biggest mistletoe on Earth. Whatever the size, there's no way to measure the love it's creating right on the corner of North Peters and Chartres.