Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day 9: Toys from Little PNuts go to women and children’s shelter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- It's the ninth day of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," our favorite holiday tradition here at News with a Twist. So what's our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez giving away today?

Today, Kenny headed to the locally owned and operated "Little Pnuts Toy Shoppe" in Lakeview, where owner Melissa Beese so generously donated toys for kids at the New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter.

"We want to give kids toys that encourage their creativity and playfulness while being educational and fun," she said.

For more information on Little Pnuts Toy Shoppe, click HERE. Little Pnuts offers special delivery toy subscriptions that have been featured on many national news outlets.

"Thanks so much WGNO, Little Pnuts, and everyone who supports us in the community," Sidney Coleman, administrative Coordinator with the New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter, said.

If you'd like to help donate toys to the New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter, please call 504-522-9340.

Special shout out to WGNO-TV's Chief Photographer Patrick Thomas for helping with this story. On the way to the shoot, Kenny got a flat tire, but Patrick came to save the day, changing his tire.