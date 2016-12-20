× A whole new ballgame for “The Bachelor” fans

(WGNO) — Move over fantasy football leagues — “The Bachelor” fans are getting a league of their own.

ABC and ESPN have created the league for the show’s latest season.

Each week, players will be able to make their guesses about what will happen on dates. They’ll also decide on their top picks for who gets those coveted “hometown dates” and who will get the final rose.

Each correct guess earns a player points. The points become entries into a grand prize: a trip for two to Los Angeles to the “After the Final Rose” for “The Bachelorette” this summer.

You can learn more and sign up for the fantasy league on the ABC website.

Tune in to WGNO starting January 2nd for the newest season of “The Bachelor”.