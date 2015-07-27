Woman kills attacker in self-defense; may have unknowingly killed serial killer

(CNN) — “He pulled a gun on me! He was going to kill me!”

Those are the chilling words caught in the background of a 911 call placed earlier this month after a woman’s face-off with an attacker who tried to rape her, pointing a 9 mm gun to her chest.

The victim, whom investigators are calling “Heather,” fought back so hard, police in Charleston, West Virginia, said, that her attacker lost control of his gun.

Heather grabbed the weapon and blindly shot it, killing 45-year old Neal Falls in self-defense, police said.

Based on “geography and evidence,” police said Falls may have been involved in crimes against women in Ohio, Illinois, Nevada and his home state of Oregon.

Heather suffered a broken vertebra and a separated shoulder in her struggle with Falls, who police say she met after connecting via the escort section of backpage.com.

Heather was not charged in the incident, according to Lt. Steve Cooper, chief of detectives of the Charleston, West Virginia, Police Department.

Because the offender died during the crime, “our case is closed,” Cooper said.

While the West Virginia part of the story might be over, what police discovered in the trunk of Falls’ car has investigators in other states wondering if he could be linked to some of their unsolved cases.

Cooper said Falls had four sets of handcuffs, an ax, a machete, bulletproof vests, knives, a box cutter, a large container of bleach, and a large number of trash bags. Falls also had a list of about 10 women — all escorts in the state of West Virginia — along with their ages and phone numbers.

Those women are all alive and have not had any previous contact with Falls, Cooper said.

In 2005, Falls lived in Las Vegas, the same year four women working as escorts in the area disappeared. Their dismembered bodies were later discovered in Illinois.

“Our role is simply to share DNA, other crime scene information, and witness and victim information with any other agency that wants to compare their cases with this one,” Cooper said.

Representatives from Henderson, Nevada, and Illinois State Police have confirmed they are working with the Charleston authorities to further their investigations.

CNN has reached out to other police departments, including in Las Vegas, Springfield, Oregon, and Chillicothe, Ohio, where six women have gone missing or turned up dead in a little more than a year. There has not yet been a response.