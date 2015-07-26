Organization trying to change negative image of New Orleans East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Since Hurricane Katrina, 10 years ago, few areas have struggled more than New Orleans East. Now with the 10 year anniversary approaching there's a non-profit organization that's been working hard to rebuild New Orleans East's image with progress. A big part of it is about focusing on building teams!

Vayla New Orleans started 10 years ago in a church and consisted of 450 Vietnamese young people. Since then, they've grown to 1,000 participants and have their Vayla Social in Joe Brown Memorial Park. That's where they held their sports tournaments this weekend.

"We strive for kids to have something positive to do. We went from just being Vietnamese to now being multi-racial. We are bringing young people together and they're learning leadership and sportsmanship," Minh Nguyen, Executive Director of Vayla said.

Vayla is giving these young people an opportunity to become teammates and friends.

"Sports brings people together. We play basketball inside and flag football outside. It keeps us off the streets," Charles Imbornone, Vayla basketball player said.

Teaching these youngsters to be champions for a peaceful place to play!

