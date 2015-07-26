× Bobbi Kristina Brown dead at 22

ATLANTA — Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, passed away on Sunday, the family said in a statement.

“Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away July 26, 2015 surrounded by her family. She is finally at peace in the arms of God,” the Houston family said in statement to CNN. “We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months.”

Bobbi Kristina passed away when her family chose to take her off all medication, according to TMZ. A specialist reportedly told the family there was no chance of recovery.

Bobbi Kristina was found submerged in her bathtub on January 31, and police believe she was underwater for up to five minutes. Paramedics were able to resuscitate her, but she was put in a medically induced coma and placed on life support.

In April, Brown’s grandmother said that Brown had “global and irreversible brain damage.”

When Houston died in 2012, she was also found in a bathtub. A coroner ruled her death an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.

Brown was Houston’s only child.