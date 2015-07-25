× UPDATE: Boil water advisory for New Orleans has been lifted

NEW ORLEANS (5:00 PM) – The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans (S&WB), in consultation with the state Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH), cancelled the precautionary boil water advisory for residents and businesses on the Eastbank of New Orleans after the bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area was safe to drink and could be used normally for personal needs.

Customers are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system.

S&WB Executive Director Cedric Grant said, “Water samples from across the Eastbank of New Orleans have tested negative for contamination, so the precautionary boil water advisory has been cancelled at this time. The Sewerage and Water Board is committed to providing safe drinking water and this precautionary boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety. We thank the impacted residents and businesses for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused.”