UPDATE: Boil water advisory for New Orleans has been lifted
NEW ORLEANS (5:00 PM) – The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans (S&WB), in consultation with the state Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH), cancelled the precautionary boil water advisory for residents and businesses on the Eastbank of New Orleans after the bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area was safe to drink and could be used normally for personal needs.
Customers are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system.
S&WB Executive Director Cedric Grant said, “Water samples from across the Eastbank of New Orleans have tested negative for contamination, so the precautionary boil water advisory has been cancelled at this time. The Sewerage and Water Board is committed to providing safe drinking water and this precautionary boil water advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure the public’s safety. We thank the impacted residents and businesses for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused.”
3 comments
Jon
The number they have “set up” for this is their customer service center which is closed on weekends. This seems right on par for S&WB considering it has now been about 24 hours and still no word on test results and no way to find out.
Melissa T.
This way this whole thing has been handled is a joke – for lack of a better word. It’s been well over 24 hrs and still no update?! When you call the SWB number provided for questions – a cocky woman answers the phone with nothing but attitude, and simply answers “the advisory is in effect until further notice”. She wont tell you anything else! How can they be so unhelpful in such a huge inconvenience?! This is major! What about our hotel and restaurant guests! Mr Mayor – with all the horrible crime going on right now and the number of boil water advisories under your tenure…how dare you speak about “inspiring a nation”! Wake up!
eisha
What had the water contaminated
Comments are closed.