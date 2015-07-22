How turf affects player safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO) -- We're a week shy of camp and pre-season begins in less than a month, so the Superdome has begun preparations for the 2015 season.

The turf takes about 17 days to install from start to finish and consists of about 720,000 pounds of material that is a mixture of sand and rubber granules.

Nothing is actually stuck to the floor, surprisingly, they use seaming tape to adhere the turf and the numbers to the concrete surface. After the turf is laid down it is then tested for player safety.

"Turf testing is based on taking a machine, and you bounce it and it gives you an idea how hard or how soft the turf is and if we don't meet the ranges we have to come back do and they call remediate the turf, where we'll go through and dig it up and kind of freshen it up a little bit, re-test it and make sure it's within the accepted ranges," said operations manager of the Superdome, Chad Wilken. The field is also tested after every event on the turf to make sure it is safe for playing.

Turf was invented in 1964 and made its first Super Bowl appearance 10 years later. It has evolved over the years becoming safer for players, adjusting the mixture of sand and granules. The Saints have been using the same turf for over a decade now, and hopefully this year it can bring another championship.