Teen killed, 4-year-old boy injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East which killed a teen and injured a young boy.

The family has identified the victims as 17-year-old Gerald Morgan and his nephew, 4-year-old Byron Strowder.

Authorities say the two victims were shot inside a home in the 5900 block of Boeing Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived they found Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the hospital.

4-year-old Stowder was shot in the arm. He is in stable condition.

Family members tell WGNO that two masked shooters approached the home and shot the two boys.

The investigation is on-going. No further updates are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.