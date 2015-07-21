Teen killed, 4-year-old boy injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East which killed a teen and injured a young boy.
The family has identified the victims as 17-year-old Gerald Morgan and his nephew, 4-year-old Byron Strowder.
Authorities say the two victims were shot inside a home in the 5900 block of Boeing Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived they found Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the hospital.
4-year-old Stowder was shot in the arm. He is in stable condition.
Family members tell WGNO that two masked shooters approached the home and shot the two boys.
The investigation is on-going. No further updates are available at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime should call Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
1 Comment
mark traina (@obessed56)
NAAWP CRIME NEWS: 4 shot in assault rifle attack at Desire’s Sampson park!
A BLACK man armed with an assault rifle opened fire at a crowded park in Desire Sunday (July 26), shooting at least four BLACK people, including a BLACK man left critically wounded, New Orleans police said.
The attack came around 6:20 p.m., when Edith Sampson Playground Park at the corner of Piety and Treasure streets was crowded with family gatherings and several BLACK children were playing inside two inflatable “space walkers,” witnesses said.
“I was scared for my life,” said one BLACK woman, who asked that her name be withheld for fear of retaliation. “All those BLACK children was out there. I just got down and was saying, ‘Everybody lay on the ground!’ It was sad.”
One man, described as BLACK MAN about 28 to 30 years old, was gravely wounded in the attack, suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and side, police said. He was transported by New Orleans EMS ambulance to Interim LSU Hospital in critical condition, NOPD spokesman Officer Frank Robertson said.
“He was covered in so much blood, I honestly couldn’t even see the entry wounds,” said one man who came to his aid until rescuers arrived. “He lost a lot of blood. And he’s not a large fella.”
The man, who also declined to give his name, said the victim was “gagging for air” as blood from his wounds appeared to flow into his lungs. Police did not have an immediate update on the wounded man’s condition.
“It was terrifying for the children,” the man said. “They was all crying to be taken home.”
Another BLACK man and two BLACK women also suffered gunshot wounds, but were transported to Tulane Medical Center in private vehicles. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The older of the two BLACK women, who is believed to be in her mid-50s, was shot in the arm, according to the woman who asked that her name be withheld.
A fifth BLACK person also was reportedly hurt, but NOPD 5th District Cmdr. Christopher Goodly said investigators were waiting to learn if the injury was from a gunshot or some other cause in the chaotic attempt to find safety.
Reference: http://www.nola.com/crime/index.ssf/2015/07/4_shot_in_assault_rifle_attack.html#incart_most-commented_crime_article
Follow U.S. on FACEBOOK: NAAWP
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION for the ADVANCEMENT of WHITE PEOPLE – 2015
Comments are closed.