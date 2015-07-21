× Name the Bus: What would you name Louisiana’s Megabus?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Megabus.com — the popular city-to-city express bus company — announced a plan to name one of their buses after each state in which they operate.

The bus names will be selected entirely by customer and resident votes in order to choose the moniker that best represents each state. All of the bus names on the ballot were chosen because they are heavily associated with Louisiana or commemorate a piece of the state’s history.

“We value our customers’ opinions and are excited to see the name they select to represent their state,” said Dale Moser, CEO of megabus.com. “This is our way of honoring the customers of each of the states that have helped our business to grow.”

Voting is now open to residents of Louisiana and the ballot includes the following options

The Cajun

Home of Gumbo

The Pelican State

The Sugar State

Customers and residents can visit http://us.megabus.com/namethebus.aspx to vote online for their favorite bus name on or before August 17. Winning bus names will be announced via megabus.com’s social media channels.