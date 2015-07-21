Diner owner taking heat (and praise) after she screamed at crying toddler, called her a ‘monster’

PORTLAND, Maine — The owner of a diner in Maine is getting national attention after an apparent altercation involving a family and their 2-year-old child.
Darla Neugebauer, the owner of Marcy’s Diner, apparently screamed at the child last week when the family was eating at the restaurant.
Neugebauer told WCSH the child’s parents ordered three pancakes and then didn’t feed them to the girl, causing the child to cry loudly.
After multiple attempts to get the family to leave or to take the girl outside, the diner owner said she slammed her hands down on the counter and told the girl to be quiet.
The toddler’s mother, Tara Carson, wrote about the incident on the diner’s Facebook page.
Dozens of people responded to the post, some defending the diner owner and others demanding the diner apologize.
Neugebauer responded on Facebook and refused to backdown, saying, ” you are lucky I didn’t get really f***** nuts because being physical is not something I cower from.”
Despite the backlash on social media, Neugebauer is not backing down.
“Life’s full of choices and you’ve got to live with all of them. I chose to yell at a kid, it made her shut-up, which made me happy, it made my staff happy, it made the 75 other people dining here happy, and they left, they may never come back, other people may not come in. Their loss really,” she told WCSH.
As the story has received nationwide attention, more people have come to the defense of Neugebauer and to proclaim their frustration with screaming children in restaurants.
One customer posted a comment on the diner’s Facebook page asking, “Why did you remove that post?! Kudos to the managers for setting that mom in place. So sick of parents not parenting.”
The couple, who was on vacation in the area, told WCSH they were upset with the entire situation.
“I turned to my daughter and I was like ‘Listen, this is how I’m raising you not to be as an adult. Like, you will never be like this when you get older,'” she said. “I felt helpless as a mom that, you know, I couldn’t do anything to help her, because I can’t explain why there’s crazy people in this world that behave like that.”
Michelle
I’m all for the owner! bravo! About time someone stands up and says what most likely at least half of the patrons wanted to!
Adam Currier
The owner could have handled the situation better if she had to get herself involved. You don’t yell at the child, nor should you scream at the parents. What would have been more appropriate was if she calmly asked the mother or father if they could bring the child outside for a moment to help her settle down, or to the bathroom to help her calm a bit. I have 2 children myself, and anytime they started to get cranky like that, one of us would take them somewhere to help them settle down. At less than 2 years old, it may have been the noise and business of the rest. that over stimulated the child.
randomredmage
Read. She did try.
After multiple attempts to get the family to leave or to take the girl outside, the diner owner said she slammed her hands down on the counter and told the girl to be quiet.
After multiple attemps, multiple attempts, so, no she couldnt handle that too much differently, its either hollar at the kid, or kick the whole family out. And beleive me I woulda just kicked them out. Disturbing everyone, they needed to go.
Adam Currier
I have read it. Nowhere in the article or the owners posts does it say she approached the parents multiple times. What it does say, is “After your 4th attempt to shut er up, ask you to pack up your rotten kid or take the so important pancakes to go….but NOOOOOO…..Fuck you and guess, she shut up after I yelled at her…”
That is the only mention of “attempts” and it refers to the parents trying.
Glenn
The child was doing what he/ she was taught, just scream like h___ to get your way. Parents were totally to blame. My dog knows to behave better than that,why? It’s taught better.
Dave
Good for you – I am so fed up with newby parents who think that its okay that junior screams for an hour and disrupt the rest of the restaurant patrons. Go to MacDonalds unless you are comfortable that your children can control themselves or YOU can control them. I find too many young mothers tolerate this at home and so for them, no big deal because it happens all the time in their surroundings, but it is not acceptable in a public setting. Have some class and some control or stay home and cook for your family. Too many diners, its totally obnoxious and disruptive. Go Home. Good for you but why did you wait so long? Should have been done much sooner like no more than 15 minutes and its time to leave or get control. I hate being in a restaurant beside babies and young children when I am trying to have a rare romantic evening with my wife and you sit beside me with your young screaming children that you can’t control and your attitude is you don’t care about anyone else in the restaurant at that moment.
