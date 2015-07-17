Hollywood South News with Jabari: Kevin Hart works out with the LSU Football team.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comic-Con introduces Into the Badlands

AMC introduced it's newest series at Comic-Con this week. Into the Badlands is a martial arts drama, loosely based on a centuries old Chinese story will join the likes of The Walking Dead and Mad Men when it debuts on the cable network in November.

The story centers around the journey of a great warrior and a young boy as they seek enlightenment. Louisiana was the standing location for The Badlands.

Kevin Hart visits LSU

Comedian Kevin Hart who stared in the Louisiana shot film Get Hard returned to Hollywood South, but this time it wasn't to star in a movie.

Kevin spent some time with the LSU Football team at their training facility in Baton Rouge. Hart hit the weight's with some of the tigers as they started their Summer workouts.

Smokie Norful at The Full Gospel Baptist Conference

The full Gospel Baptist Conference took place this week in New Orleans. Some of the worlds greatest Gospel music artists and pastors from across the country joined together to celebrate the retirement of Bishop Paul S. Morton.

Smokie Norful talks a Christmas album he's working on and some more work he's doing with upcoming artist.